CHRISTINE CHIHAME and CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

POLICE have arrested 13 people in connection with the gassing of residents in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces.

And a former head teacher has lost his investment worth millions of Kwacha after irate Zingalume residents destroyed his lodge on suspicions that Ministry of Health officials were part of a group gassing people.