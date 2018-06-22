Improve quality of goods

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has urged the private sector and manufacturers to produce superior quality products if they are to fully benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said Government will continue working with the private sector to accelerate economic development and create a platform for local innovation.

Speaking at a business dinner hosted by Trade Kings on Wednesday, Mr Yaluma said Government was working hard to ensure that the National Industrial Policy was realised by developing the local content strategy which aimed at promoting inclusive growth.