127 to contest for FAZ elections

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WHILE some aggrieved candidates continue to fight to be on the ballot at the March 28 Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections, electoral committee chairman Ronald Hatoongo has announced 127 candidates as successful nominees for various provincial and national positions.

A total of 20 candidates whose nominations were thrown out appealed, but only two contesting for the positions of Northern Province youth representative and Western Province chairperson succeeded with their appeals.