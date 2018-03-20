1,200 solar mills plants installed

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s vision of making mealie meal prices affordable for all Zambians has gained momentum with 1,200 solar-powered milling plants installed countrywide, out of 2,000.

Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) cooperative development manager Godfrey Munyoro says that the process of installing the remaining 800 milling plants is underway.

Mr Munyoro said in an interview that the installation of hammer mills demonstrates President Lungu’s commitment to reducing the cost of living through the provision of cheaper mealie meal to… http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/