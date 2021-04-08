1,200 people get village chicken production skills

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

NUTRIGREEN Investment Limited has equipped over 1,200 farmers with organic village chicken production and agro-processing skills to boost food security at household level.

Chief executive officer Martin Salanda said in the past 15 months, the company has trained farmers in entrepreneurial skills in Lusaka, Kitwe, Ndola, Solwezi and Mansa.

Mr Salanda said in an interview recently that agriculture is a business which requires farmers to have skills in chicken production, farm management and marketing, among others.

"Nutrigreen's mission is to redefine agriculture by empowering farmers with entrepreneurship skills which will