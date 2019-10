ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN companies are expected to have market access to over 3,600 firms around the world with anticipated trading volume of US$ 57.8 billion annually.

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) is currently facilitating for 12 companies to market their products at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled for Shanghai, China, next week.

The expo is among the top 10 business forums in the world READ MORE