12 suspects escape from police cells

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

TWELVE suspects, including two women, have escaped from police detention in Mpika, allegedly with the help of a police officer who has been detained.The suspects were being held at Mpika Police Station for various offences and are believed to have made their break when the police officer unlocked the cells to allow one of the women to use the toilet.

Muchinga Province commissioner of police Chola Katanga said the officer, a Constable Chanda, is being held for questioning for allegedly facilitating the escape.