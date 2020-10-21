$12 million pumped into democracy

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

A US$12.2 million project dubbed Democracy Strengthening in Zambia (DSZ) has been launched to support the country’s efforts to consolidate democracy and good governance over three years.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident coordinator Lionel Laurens says the project will be implemented from 2020 to 2022.

He said this yesterday during the launch of the DSZ, a function graced by Minister of Justice Given Lubinda.

Mr Laurens said the DSZ project was borne out of recommendations of the needs assessment mission conducted by the United Nations in 2018.

Some of the recommendations are the need for increased voter education, and