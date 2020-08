PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

TWELVE health workers are among the over 140 people infected by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

And the country is nearing the 10,000 mark of recorded coronavirus cases, with Southern Province becoming the latest hotspot for the virus.

The 142 new cases are out of the 794 tests, putting the cumulative number at 9,981. CLICK TO READ MORE