1,164 cases, 6 deaths

KAPALA CHISUNKA, MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

WITH the third wave of COVID-19 building up, Zambia has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day with 1,164 cases and six deaths in the 24 hours preceding yesterday.

And Zambia Correctional Services has confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates in Lusaka.

The new cases were recorded from 10,678 tests conducted, representing a 11 percent positivity rate, bringing the number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 99,540.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said yesterday that the new cases were recorded in all the 10 provinces, with Lusaka leading with 488, Western 200, Eastern 114, Copperbelt 113, Central 99, Southern 96, North-Western 18, Luapula 17, Northern 12 and Muchinga with seven