11-year-olds Janey, Lucy spice up Mazabuka Ladies Open tournament

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

ELEVEN-YEAR-OLDS Lucy Waddell from Lusaka Golf Club and Janey Manase from Mazabuka Golf Club were the revelation among juniors took part in the Mazabuka Ladies Open tournament over the weekend.

While the event, which was the Zambia Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) fourth order of merit, was the first competitive tournament Jayne had participated in, Lucy has played in nine different tournaments from last August todate.

Jayne, who started playing at an early age of about seven in late November 2019, is in grade five at Nakambala Private School. She plays off 36 Handicap.

“She loved the game watching it on television. So really, that is to us what inspired her,” Jayne’s father, Hassan Manase said.

Manase said his daughter practices mostly during weekends only.

He said at times, Jayne trains during school days but does more during holidays, especially the long weekends.

“House chores are well shared with her 12-year-older brother who helps her and she reciprocates when he is out for his footballing passion,” Manase said.

Lucy Waddell on the other hand, a grade seven at Baobab College, grew up in Mwandi in Western Province.

“We lived there until she was four but there are no golf courses in Western Province so it was not until we moved to Malawi that she started playing golf. I think she was eight years old and played for a year before we moved back home to Zambia and to Lusaka,” Lucy’s father, Ruairidh Waddell said.

Waddell said Lusaka Golf Club is her second home.

“Lucy has been so blessed to be supported by so many people her first [by] coach was Mr Paul Tembo who really helped build her swing and her current coach Rhoda Duthie is wonderful with her. The Ladies section and the rest of the club are so welcoming to her and support her in so many ways,” Waddell said.

He said Lucy’s big inspirations are Tiger Woods and local hero Madalitso Muthiya who always makes time for her when he is home between competitions in South Africa.

“School and chores always come first, she has to feed all her animals and keep her room tidy and her golf equipment in good shape. If her homework and chores are done, she can spend as much time on the course as she wants. Golf is so good for her, it is her happy place, it has taught her discipline and helps her with her concentration,” Waddell said of Lucy who plays of 19 Handicap.

ZLGU president Carol Masisani is excited with the participation of Jayne and Lucy in the local circuit because it gives the future of the sport a futuristic look.

“It is important for juniors to participate in our tournaments because they are the future of golf and we want them to carry the legacy of ladies golf in Zambia,” Masisani said.

She golf benefits youngsters because they can be awarded scholarships if they play well by maintaining a required handicap and also maintain good grades.

The two-day tournament was won by Martha Matyola of Lusaka Golf Club who shot 164 gross.

Chainama Hills Golf Club’s Lornah Mwenda had 171 gross to finish as runners-up while Masisani was third with a score of 174 gross.