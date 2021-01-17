106-year-old woman died in sleep after dream

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE curtains have closed on 106-year-old Monalisa Chuni. Chuni will be missed by many people including First Lady Esther Lungu, who had invited her and her 83-year-old daughter Esther Mobola to State House on June 3 last year.

On May 24, 2020, Sunday Mail published the story of Ms Chuni and her daughter. The article attracted the attention of the First Lady, who in turn invited the two old women to her private birthday celebration at State House.

Pictures of that memorable event are all that remain of Ms Chuni’s last days on earth as her daughter recalls the day she died.

“On Monday morning she told me that she dreamt of her older sister who died some years back. She said her sister told her to go with her saying she had suffered enough,” Ms Mobola says.

Ms Chuni died in her sleep on Wednesday, October 3, 2020 around 02:00 hours after she dreamt of her late older sister Alice.

Two days before her death, Monday and Tuesday, she refused to eat, saying she was going on a journey.

Her daughter tried to force her to eat but she remained defiant.

"She said don't force me to eat, you think I will get back on my feet and