100,000 TB patients placed on treatment

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has so far captured 100,000 of the targeted 220,000 people living with tuberculosis (TB) and placed them on treatment.

The Ministry of Health and its partners target to reach out to 45,000 more people who have TB by the end of this year.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said this when he officiated at the launch of the march towards finding the 45,000 with TB initiative and commissioning of TB mobile vans.

Dr Chilufya said the 45,000 people need to be found to prevent them from further spreading the disease.

He also said Zambia has managed to stock TB drugs for the next 48 CLICK TO READ MORE