1,000 Lusaka youths receive cake-baking recipes

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

IN AN effort to reduce dependence on other people, about 1,000 youths and women in Lusaka have been trained in cake-baking.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa says the initiative, which started when coronavirus spread to Zambia in March this year, is aimed at empowering women and youths.

Mr Sampa said Cake Market Zambia embarked on the programme to contribute to household food security and poverty reduction by fast-tracking participation of women and youths in the baking industry.

The mayor was speaking during a graduation ceremony for the one-week master class training in Lusaka.

“The cake industry is potentially worth about K200 million per month in Zambia, given Facebook statistics of about 166,000 monthly birthdays,” Mr Sampa said.

He said training of women and youths in baking skills of different types of food such as cakes, bread, pies, samosas and doughnuts will help reduce their