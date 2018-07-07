1,000 hectare Zambia-Egypt farm on cards

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and Egypt will soon set up a 1,000 hectare farm in line with Government’s economic diversification agenda.And Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has commended Egypt for offering technical support to Zambia in various sectors of the economy.

Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia Ahmed Mostafa said the two countries will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Cairo to start the farm project.