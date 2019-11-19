1,000 farmers get goat rearing training

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

OVER 1, 000 smallholder farmers have been trained under the Private Enterprise Programme Zambia (PEPZ) goat initiative aimed at developing and commercialising the goat value chain in the country.

Goat initiative manager Davison Kafuli said the training is critical as it will enable farmers to meet the goat growing demand both on the local and international markets.

Mr Kafuli said in response to a press query last Friday that the goat production training conducted in five districts focuses on goat keeping basics, animal health, nutrition, fodder production and CLICK TO READ MORE