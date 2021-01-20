100% acquisition completed to safeguard jobs, stabilise mine

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

AS COPPER prices hit the highest figures of around US$8,000 per tonne, Government yesterday completed the 100 percent acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines, which has an asset base of US$1 billion, after 21 years in private hands.

The acquisition, which will enable the country to fully enjoy proceeds of its mineral wealth, will also result in the shareholder injecting US$300 million fresh investments to keep operations at sustainable levels.

The 100 percent shareholding through Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines – Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH) is expected to safeguard jobs, boost production and stabilise the mine.

In recent years, Government's strategy has been to increase its stake in mining firms through its holding company, ZCCM-IH, to have a louder say on matters pertaining to the industry and realise full benefits from the