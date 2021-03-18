10 things Kwacha is saying about economy

LUBINDA HAABAZOKA, Lusaka

THE Zambian currency has taken a downward trend over the past few months, losing its value against the United States dollar, trading at about K22 yesterday – a record low.

So what is causing this negative trend?

1. The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) attributes pressures in the foreign currency markets to mismatches in supply and demand fundamentals that are causing a widening backlog (dollar scarcity).

This is constantly exerting pressure on the exchange rate. However, delving into the drivers of supply and demand allows us an appreciation of what exactly the pressure points are.

Zambia needs dollars for an array of factors, including debt servicing for foreign currency-denominated debt, agricultural inputs such as fertiliser and petroleum, which are critical as drivers of economic growth.

Arguably, it is understandable that Zambia does not have oil, hence the imports. But not being able to manufacture fertiliser is making the famed input support programme a costly venture, as it is a major driver of forex demand.

Zambia continues to import ammonium nitrate from South Africa, its largest trade partner, for