10 set for Mwansabombwe Arts Theatre Festival

NICHOLAS KAWINGA, Lusaka

TEN groups have confirmed their participation in the Mwansabombwe Arts Theatre Festival set to run from Wednesday to Saturday at Kapale Boarding Secondary School in Mwansabombwe District, Luapula Province.

Mwansabombwe Arts Theatre Festival is an annual showpiece of choral and theatrical arts talents which this year has generated a lot of interest among the thespian fraternity.

The 10 theatre groups that have so far confirmed participation will draw an estimated 150 participants.