10% of Covid cases among children

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

CHILDREN account for 10 percent of the over three million coronavirus cases Zambia has recorded in all the four waves the country has experienced. Out of the 305,047 cases Zambia has confirmed since March 2020, 30,526 were among children. Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said during the coronavirus update yesterday that 276 out of 3,917 deaths Zambia recorded were among children. Ms Masebo said out of the 276 people who died, 167 were aged between 12 and 17. “It is for this reason that we continue to emphasise the need to adhere to the ‘five golden rules’ and advocating for vaccination against COVID-19 among those children aged 12 and above. “While children, just like adults, are as likely to get COVID-19, they usually are less likely to become severely ill, but yet still transmit the infection to others,” she said. The minister said research from clinical observation indicates that medical conditions that might increase a child’s risk of severe COVID-19 include overweight, sugar disease, asthma, heart disease and sickle-cell. She said possible symptoms of the virus among children include fever, cough associated with sputum production, chest pain, changes in the skin, sore throat and nasal congestion. “It has been observed that COVID-19 symptoms appear on average about six days after exposure to the infection. “And because of the generally mild nature of CLICK TO READ MORE