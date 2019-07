KASHINGA NTAMBAKWA, Kitwe and NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TEN people have been arrested in Kitwe for allegedly stealing a K1 million pipe which supplies water to Kalulushi.

Copperbelt commissioner of police Charity Katanga and Nkana Water and Sewerage Company public relations manager Bivan Saluseki confirmed the arrest of the suspects yesterday.