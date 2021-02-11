10% croc export duty removal creates jobs

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Crocodile Farmers Association (ZaCFA) says the removal of 10 percent export duty on raw crocodile skins has contributed to the growth of the industry and plans to set up a crocodile farm to meet demand.

Association spokesperson Bill Thomas said over US$3.6 million worth of raw crocodile skins were exported last year compared to over US$4 million in 2019.

Mr Thomas, who is Kalimba Farms chairman, said the overall number of skins exported in 2020 declined due to the impact of coronavirus on the luxury leather market.

“ZaFCA is confident that the industry has turned around following the removal of the 10 percent export duty imposed on raw crocodile skins in the 2021 budget. Despite the positive development, last year exports were also negatively affected by international inspectors not being able to CLICK TO READ MORE