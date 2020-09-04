10 athletes go for digital times

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

AFTER successfully recording new personal best (PB) times, 10 athletes will this month compete in the time tracking events to consolidate their improved wrist times with digital times.

Zambia Athletics (ZA) secretary Davison Mung’ambata said that the athletes who have improved on their personal best times are required to compete in the event so that their new times can be put on electronic record.

He said the athletes who are all under the high performance centre at the OYDC Zambia are drawn from 100, 200, 400 and 800 metres categories.

Mung’ambata named some of the notable athletes expected to compete in the event as Rhoda Njovu, Suwilanji Mpondela, Agnes Mazala, Lumeka Katambi and Ellen Makumba.

Mung'ambata said the association is happy that the athletes have managed to earn new timings amid the critical times of the COVID-19 pandemic.