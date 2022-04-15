1 more week for would-be teachers

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE delivery of applications for the ongoing teacher recruitment exercise, which was supposed to end today, has been extended by a week. And over 3,900 first-time applicants for the teacher registration certificates have been received by the Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) since advertisement for employment of 30,000 jobs was issued last week. In an interview yesterday, Teaching Service Commission (TSC) chairperson Daphane Chimuka said the extension has been necessitated by challenges faced by