ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

ONE Correctional Service inmate has died while 36 others and three warders have sustained serious injuries when a pick-up vehicle they were travelling on overturned on the Masaiti-Mpongwe road on Saturday.

The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Sportero single-cab which belongs to the Zambia Correctional Service in Luanshya, was being driven by Misheck Masengu, aged 26.