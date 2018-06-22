1.5 million farmers register under ZIAMIS – Kangwa

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has in the last one year registered about 1.5 million farmers under the Zambia Integrated Agriculture Management Information System (ZIAMIS) with a view to effectively distribute farming inputs, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says.The ZIAMIS is one of the key systems that have been developed in line with Government’s National Development Plan of promoting information and communications technology in the agricultural sector.

Speaking during the official handover of the ZIAMIS by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to Government recently, Mr Kangwa said ZIAMIS has helped in the modernisation and effective flow of critical management information within the Ministry of Agriculture.