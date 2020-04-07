$1.4m WB aid to deal with floods, fires, diseases

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE World Bank has given Zambia US$1.4 million (about K26 million) to build a world-class national emergency centre to deal with disasters.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the money is in response to President Edgar Lungu’s call to stakeholders to help the country in managing effects of climate change and other disasters.

Mr Kabwe said this yesterday during the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with market associations to conduct awareness on disasters in