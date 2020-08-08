1.2m entrepreneurs projected

NANCY MWAPE

Lusaka

ABOUT 1.2 million entrepreneurs are projected to be created through the Citizen Entrepreneurs Development Programme, the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) says.

The Citizen Entrepreneurs Development Programme, which is being spearheaded by EAZ, aims at wealth creation in the next two years.

The project is scheduled to be launched in Samfya district this month by President Edgar Lungu.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting yesterday, EAZ president Lubinda Haabazoka says COVID-19 has slowed down economic activity in urban and rural areas. CLICK TO READ MORE